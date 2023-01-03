It’s 2023 and the question is no longer “is climate change here” but “what is Vermont going to do to stop it?”

A proven way for Vermont to reduce our climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions is to direct our utilities to stop purchasing electricity generated by burning fossil fuels and switch to electricity from local and regional wind, solar, and hydropower. We already have a law in place, the 2015 Renewable Energy Standard, that takes us part way there. The next step is for the Vermont Legislature to take action aligning us with the other New England states that are working towards a 100% renewable energy future.

As part of this renewable energy future, Vermont must do its part and commit to generating more of its own electricity from in-state renewables. The interconnected nature of New England’s energy grid means every kilowatt hour of energy from a new solar panel built in Vermont replaces electricity generated by natural gas, coal or oil somewhere else in New England. It’s an easy way to fight climate change and failing to commit to building renewables in Vermont will slow the expansion of clean energy in the region and keep fossil fuel plants generating.

But there are other compelling reasons besides fighting climate change for why should we generate more of our own power here in Vermont.

