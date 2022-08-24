Incredibly and finally, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has begun the shift to a clean energy America. For the first time ever, the massive resources of the U.S. Government will be mobilized to move our country off of climate change causing fossil fuels and onto renewable energy sources like wind, solar and hydro power.

We are finally looking at a future where renewable energy and other pro-climate technologies will benefit from a level of government support comparable to what the fossil fuel and nuclear industries have received for decades. For the first time, there will be an energy storage tax credit, a comprehensive EV tax credit, a long term commitment to a solar tax credit for homeowners, and extra incentives for renewable energy businesses that pay prevailing wages and help to build solar equipment in the U.S.

What does this mean for Vermonters? A lot. First, if you are looking to go solar, you will now get 30% off through a tax credit. Tax credits and rebates will also be available for those who want to make their homes more energy efficient and get rid of their fossil fuel burning cars and appliances in favor of electric alternatives.

Maybe the biggest game changer of all is that energy storage is now much more affordable. Here in Vermont, we make a lot of solar power when the sun is shining. Sometimes, so much that this solar power is sent back out on the New England-wide power grid for other states to use. But when the sun goes down, we end up having to buy power back from this grid, power that is predominantly generated from natural gas and nuclear but also from coal and oil, especially during energy use spikes. With newly affordable energy storage, Vermont should be able to “save” our excess solar which we make during the day and tap into it at night or during peak usage periods.

