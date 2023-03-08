Town Meeting week is not only a good time to get involved in local politics, but also check in on what’s going on in State government.

In January, I presented my budget to the Legislature and my priorities haven’t changed. In fact, they haven’t changed much at all since I first ran for governor. I still believe it’s important to focus on the fundamentals, work together to find practical solutions, and follow through to finish what we started.

One thing that has changed over the last three years, is the billions in federal recovery aid we’re receiving. This – coupled with historic state surpluses due to responsible budgeting – has given us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fund our obligations and invest in addressing challenges we’ve faced for decades. If we do this right, we’ll restore the vitality of left-behind communities, help people get ahead and let them keep more of what they earn.

But we know the federal money won’t last forever – and when it does dry up, even the Legislature’s economist predicts a downturn. So instead of spending on programs we won’t be able to afford in the years ahead, we must invest in initiatives that put us in a stronger economic and fiscal position to generate more dollars in the future, rather than raise taxes.

