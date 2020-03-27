The novel coronavirus (COVID 19) has captured the attention of the nation. It represents an existential threat to our economy and to our very lives that has not been seen in our lifetime.
Every day there is more data, more commentary, more reports, more facts. But it is increasingly difficult, even for policy makers who daily are immersed in all of this, to translate the vast amount of data into meaningful information. The huge personal and economic impact of the virus is becoming apparent. In Vermont, it is already affecting every segment of our economy, including, but not limited to, employment, business activity, manufacturing, investment, education, retail and commercial sales, government revenue, finance, and, of course health care. Every new piece of information, if added to a giant, three-dimensional spreadsheet, would compute to an increasingly dire calculus. It’s going to be bad.
Over the past two weeks, Vermont’s state government and the General Assembly have been working overtime to understand the problem, to minimize harm to life and property, to mitigate the short-term risk and to begin planning for how to move forward. Every single day – including Saturdays and Sundays – the Senate has been meeting in committees or as a whole in conference calls. On Tuesday, the results of these virtual meetings were brought together in a Senate session that resulted in passing several pieces of legislation necessary to move forward. These bills included action on unemployment compensation to ensure that Vermonters displaced by job loss are provided with protection; that the burden on employers is eased through more flexibility in experience ratings and tax payment requirements; that health care coverage is expanded; that new forms of care, such as telemedicine, are made available; that the health care workforce can be expanded; that public processes and elections can be made more flexible; and, that legal processes can continue despite the crisis.
Vermont’s 211 line, accessed best through its website www.vermont211.org, is a central resource that translates data into information that Vermonters can use to get daily up-to-date information on the virus and evolving recommendations as to what Vermonters should do to protect ourselves. The website is a gateway to links to the full range of government and nonprofit services that relate to our response to the virus, where to get help and answers to many of the questions Vermonter ask. Vermonters can also get important information from Vermont Emergency Management (verm.vermont.gov), the Vermont Department of Health (healthvermont.gov) and the Vermont Department of Labor (labor.vermont.gov).
