Though the 2020 legislative session has only just begun, the legislature is already faced with a defining question: how to create and implement a paid family and medical leave program that protects all working Vermonters. While most people agree that such a program is necessary and in fact will support the health, well-being, and economic security of Vermont’s children, families, and small businesses, the devil remains in the details.
A broad coalition of family, low-income and business advocates has been working diligently over the years to help craft a universal insurance program to help all working Vermonters. As a small business owner - my wife and I own Red Hen Baking Co. We understand the benefits that a strong, equitable and universal paid leave program would have for our business, our employees and the entire economy, and have been a part of this coalition for years.
Unfortunately, this coalition can no longer support the bill that will land on the governor’s desk. H.107 has been touted as a universal paid leave bill. The reality is the version of H.107 that passed the legislature leaves thousands of Vermonters behind because it does not include a disability benefit. It also privatized the program, which will put the affordability and viability of the entire program at risk. As I know well from being a business owner, you cannot allow perfect to be the enemy of good. However, two provisions that have been stripped out of the bill are not provisions that can be revisited and repaired incrementally. They are structural and critical to the success of this program. This is not a step forward. It is not universal. It is a step in the wrong direction and should not be allowed to become law.
A key provision that has been stripped out of H.107 is the guarantee to personal medical leave. The majority of leave claims across the country are made so that a person can recover from their own illness or injury. When a Vermonter suffers an illness or is hurt in an accident, there must be protections in place to ensure they have the ability to care for themselves and recover without worrying about where their next paycheck will come from. Unfortunately, the bill makes personal medical leave optional, leaving many of the most vulnerable Vermonters behind at the time when they need it most. A bill that does not automatically include every working Vermonter is a bill that will exacerbate the inequalities we already suffer from in this state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.