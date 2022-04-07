In Vermont I have been a citizen volunteer conservationist and environmentalist for a steady 40 years now with a record of achievement in the state second to nobody. I got my inspiration and love of wildlife largely because of having hunted, trapped and fished during my youth. Those outdoor activities and experiences give one an understanding of wildlife that even many game biologists do not acquire - except from trappers - to the betterment of wildlife management. Those experiences made me who I am today - especially trapping. They made me care about wildlife and an achiever in protecting them, not so much as individual animals, as assuring sufficient populations of all animals continue – for their own sake.
I’m opposed to several supposed “animal welfare” bills now in the Vermont Senate, particularly the wanton waste bill. Those bills are not animal welfare bills but are to ease the discomfort some people have with the thought that other people are capable of killing without being so squeamish. These are bills whose proponents are motivated by the desire to end hunting and trapping (the anti-s), and who knows, maybe next fishing (I’ve seen comments expressing that more than once).
Read two Seven Days items and it becomes obvious that the husband of Brenna Galdanzi president of Protect Our Wildlife is anti-hunting. Though they will deny it, actions of active members demonstrate opposition to hunting. They are trying to bring down these traditional sports using the tactic of “death from a thousand cuts.” It has been that way for a long time. That is the purpose of these bills. Organizationally, it has come to Vermont more recently with animal rights people looking for egregious appearing, but not representative things, to gain public sympathy to push their agenda using techniques earlier used in other states.
I have had friends and acquaintances who were in the ranks of the antis-. I have watched anti-groups that purport to protect wildlife for much of my life and I find their rationale for opposition to hunting and trapping to be untenable and wrong-headed. Their opposition has little to do with animal welfare and more to do with human sensibilities and aversions. Attempting to fabricate their aims as moral issues is unsupportable. These are not moral issues they are simply the aversion of some people to what they see and how they feel about it. If they were moral issues, we would not be killing rats and would avoid stepping on ants. All animals demonstrate emotions and intelligence, even insects, especially ants and termites. So where do we draw the line with this attempt at claiming it is a moral cause. Is killing pigs, cows, and sheep immoral? These anti-groups behaviors and demonstrated methods and tactics are, to put it lightly, unethical, uninformed, or disingenuous - or all of these.
The wanton waste proposed legislation is a case in point. The term originated from within hunters themselves, as part of the ethics of hunting – a cultural thing. If an animal has a season and is shot and is left to lie, someone else has lost a chance to harvest that animal for food – and now it is gone. So, it was incorporated in legislation as a cultural hunting ethics term or concept. But now the anti-s seized on and are twisting the term, misusing it for animals unlikely ever to be eaten.
There is in nature no such thing as “wanton waste.”
When hunting I found a dead deer. One week later that deer was totally gone except for a lower front leg bone with hoof – no meat. Animals, likely mostly coyotes, devoured it. I encountered a dead moose carcass and again within about a week it was gone – even the head was missing. It was obvious from the torn-up ground around it that bears were working on it. But when I approached it crows and ravens flew away. Within little more than a week all that was left was a leg bone. Even if animals did not scavenge these large animals they would have become filled with maggots, collapsed into the ground and would have been turned into nutrients for soil microorganisms, worms, beetles and all sorts of other insects. There is absolutely no waste. That is part of the natural cycle of life or returning nutrients to the soil. “From dust we came, to dust we will return – without exception”. Every animal not killed by humans is either eaten by other animal, often while still alive, or simply die of disease or age. Death is inevitable and seldom pretty. It makes little difference what caused it. Bullets are the least viscous, most humane way for this to happen.
Wildlife management is not an ephemeral idea - it is a necessary part of managing our human interactions with wildlife. Those interactions we cannot avoid. Any danger to wildlife is not from hunting or trapping but from development that does not take the needs of wildlife corridors and habitat into account, from direct loss of habitat, from air and water pollution, pesticides and herbicides and loss of food sources due to man’s activities - among other dangers such as roadways.
Trapping is essentially self-educational. For youth it requires formal education and certification by the state as a start. It teaches entrepreneurship, reliability, and dependability in planning a trapline, purchasing the traps, usually less that ten of them at first, creating the trapline while establishing each trap placed for a specific target species, maintaining the trapline by checking traps every day, re-setting and re-baiting them if needed while collecting any animals caught, walking perhaps miles over often untrodden terrain. This teaches dependability by having to maintain the traps, keeping them clean and odor-free, taking the successful catch home, skinning their pelts, cleaning them, curing them then storing them properly and caring for them for months, yet endeavor to get their schoolwork done every evening. Then they must find a market and buyer and sell them. Then if they had a successful season perhaps buy a few more traps for the coming year.
Trapping is time consuming, hard work and the returns are generally not high – yet trappers keep at it. Why? Because it requires persistence and is character building, par excellence, which obviously are valuable skills to have in society. These things cannot be acquired by any other way than by walking out the door every evening to “run the trapline” and cannot be learned in any other way while at the same time acquiring deep knowledge of wildlife behavior, habitat needs and wildlife interrelationships. The result of all the this constitutes rare and valuable knowledge and skills in the face of an increasingly urban society. And it creates a connection with and a love of the land and its wild creatures in a way that the “Bambi” folks would never understand. It is something that should be protected.
The anti-trapping organizations like “Protect Our Wildlife” select and use inflammatory photos and videos posted by unthinking persons on the Internet, to inflame public opinion. It is cheap politics and easy to do. But the people originally posting such material do not represent the behavior of the vast body of hunters and trappers who are ethical and caring about wildlife and put their money and efforts where their beliefs are. Sportsmen are not a threat to wildlife. Rather, the opposite, they are responsible for today’s robust populations of them. Hunters were largely the originators of today’s conservation movement. Seeing these animal rights people try to tie “The Sixth Great Extinction” to sportsmen is an outrageous, egregious, disingenuous claim – and illustrates the shallowness of these claimants’ understanding of the world around them. The antis- are trying to punish an entire class of people for the foolishness of a few. In any other situation in society this would not be tolerated.
If you want to see animal populations get out of balance with their habitat and with each other, then take away tools that our professionals have to manage them. With regard to predator and prey relationships, there is no truth to the claim that some make that nature will balance itself.
If you want to see rural youth deprived of the same wholesome inspiring experiences that brought me to this place, pass these bills. Either let rural youth continue experiencing what their fathers did in hunting and trapping, which will build character and better citizens, or leave them to turn to drugs or alcohol, or who knows what, to relieve their boredom.
I urge you to not accept at face value the mostly false emotion-evoking claims the animal rights people make. I do urge you to rely on science-based rationale such as you will find among the personnel of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Fish and Wildlife Board.
Ray Gonda, of South Burlington, founded a local chapter of the Audubon Society, belonged to Defenders of Wildlife and was a founding member of the Vermont Conservation Voters. He brought the Vermont chapter of the Sierra Club into existence and served two terms on Gov. Hoard Dean’s Council of Environmental Advisors.
