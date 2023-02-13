It has been a very productive, yet solemn week in the House Health Care Committee.

On the positive side, our committee unanimously voted to advance three bills that will allow a great number of our healthcare providers to work across state lines with a Vermont-issued license. If these bills are passed, and signed into law by the governor, mental health counselors (H.62), physical therapists (H.77), audiologists, and speech pathologists (H.86) will be eligible to participate in interstate compacts that will allow them to practice in nearly every other state of the Union. Our next-door neighbor New Hampshire is already a member of these licensure compacts: this also means that the Northeast Kingdom’s great need for services might be met by the able professionals from across the river.

Although not due to take effect until 2024, these bills will also cover tele-medicine in addition to in-person visits and will certainly help to address the workforce shortage we have in these essential fields. Perhaps healthcare professionals from across the nation will be persuaded to relocate to the Northeast Kingdom, to enjoy our amazing quality of life, while still serving their patients all over the country.

On a much more somber topic, our committee heard testimony from some of the bravest witnesses I’ve yet had the privilege of meeting. We listened to the stories told by family members of victims of suicide. One of them, Desiree Watkins, lost her 12-year-old son Noah in St. Johnsbury just last fall. Caledonian-Record readers will remember that this tragic loss was reported in the paper.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.