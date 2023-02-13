It has been a very productive, yet solemn week in the House Health Care Committee.
On the positive side, our committee unanimously voted to advance three bills that will allow a great number of our healthcare providers to work across state lines with a Vermont-issued license. If these bills are passed, and signed into law by the governor, mental health counselors (H.62), physical therapists (H.77), audiologists, and speech pathologists (H.86) will be eligible to participate in interstate compacts that will allow them to practice in nearly every other state of the Union. Our next-door neighbor New Hampshire is already a member of these licensure compacts: this also means that the Northeast Kingdom’s great need for services might be met by the able professionals from across the river.
Although not due to take effect until 2024, these bills will also cover tele-medicine in addition to in-person visits and will certainly help to address the workforce shortage we have in these essential fields. Perhaps healthcare professionals from across the nation will be persuaded to relocate to the Northeast Kingdom, to enjoy our amazing quality of life, while still serving their patients all over the country.
On a much more somber topic, our committee heard testimony from some of the bravest witnesses I’ve yet had the privilege of meeting. We listened to the stories told by family members of victims of suicide. One of them, Desiree Watkins, lost her 12-year-old son Noah in St. Johnsbury just last fall. Caledonian-Record readers will remember that this tragic loss was reported in the paper.
The families of Andrew Black, Cheryl Hanna, and Ryan Ji-Seong Fortin also provided meaningful and moving testimony to our committee. The loss of a beloved person in such a terrible way always leaves a hole that wounds the whole community and hurts a family for generations.
We owe it to these families to do whatever is possible to help them heal and to overcome these unimaginable events. I hope that we can do even more: we need to confront this issue as the threat to public health that it is, and do whatever we reasonably can to prevent suicide. If anyone reading this has ever considered suicide, please seek help, call 988, and talk to a friend right away. We need you alive.
I can assure readers that our work in the Health Care Committee will continue to seek and find the solutions that will, hopefully, prevent more tragedies from occurring.
Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, D-Caledonia 1, lives in Barnet and serves the towns of Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford in the Vermont House.
