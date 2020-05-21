Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As Vermonters, we need to know our government will be here for us. As the state reopens, tens of thousands of Vermonters face the frightening prospect of wondering whether they will be able to feed their families, keep their homes or pay their medical bills.
The two pillars of government playing the biggest role in feeding Vermonters who’ve been knocked off their feet by COVID-19 are the VT National Guard and our public schools.
But last week, Governor Scott’s administration turned its sights on one of these pillars again. The Scott administration returned to the failed education cuts strategy it used in 2017, and suggested the legislature force every single school district to vote again on budgets approved by voters in March.
This idea doesn’t only revoke local control, it’s cruel. The harm caused to communities would fall hardest on districts that serve children who live in families facing the greatest economic hardship.
