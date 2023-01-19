Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio: Committed To Problem-Solving In The House

I have served only two weeks in the legislature, but it has surely been a whirlwind of ceremony and discovery for me.
I was sworn in on Tuesday, January 4th, and took seat number 21: a seat in the front row and quite close to the Speaker’s podium. The next day, I saw the inauguration of the officers of the executive branch, ending with Governor Phil Scott.
The Star-Spangled Banner was sung by none other than François Clemmons, a man who I grew up watching on television in his role as “Officer Clemmons” in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood! It was a beautiful and unifying day, but I know that not every day in Montpelier will be like this.
I now sit on the House Health Care Committee with 10 other dedicated legislators. I am humbled by the importance of the job we have to do. Since our committee, and our whole assembly, is filled with historic numbers of new members, we have spent much of the first two weeks reviewing the bills passed in the last biennium, and becoming acquainted with all of the various agencies, departments, and organizations that will be working with us. AHS, DVHA, VDH, JFO, HCA, VPQHC! No, a cat did not just walk on my keyboard! These are very real and crucially important entities that impact our lives everyday, usually without our knowledge. I have joked that our committee traffics in alphabet soup!
What is not funny however, is the fragile condition of our state’s health care system: if it were a patient, we would say it is in “critical condition.” One fact that has haunted our committee: there have been recent instances of mental health patients, our fellow Vermonters, being forced to wait an entire week, in an emergency room, before receiving appropriate care!
That is cruel and unacceptable, but it provides a real sense of urgency for the work that our committee has to do. We have a housing crisis, a child-care crisis, and a general cost-of-living crisis that must be solved if we hope to attract and retain the dedicated professionals that can help us heal our health care system. The shortage of health care providers is particularly acute in our rural area.
We cannot solve one problem without also solving the others: it sounds impossible, but the brilliant people who I’ve met here have convinced me that we can do it.
Monday is the day of the week that I dedicate to serving the individual concerns of my constituents. If any of them need to reach me, I hope that they will send an email to my official address: bfarlicerubio@leg.state.vt.us. I plan on having regularly scheduled sessions where constituents can bring me their concerns in person. I welcome any and all suggestions about where and when I should schedule these gatherings, in each of the towns that I serve.
Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio serves the Caledonia 1 House District of Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford.
