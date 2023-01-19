Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio: Committed To Problem-Solving In The House

Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio

I have served only two weeks in the legislature, but it has surely been a whirlwind of ceremony and discovery for me.

I was sworn in on Tuesday, January 4th, and took seat number 21: a seat in the front row and quite close to the Speaker’s podium. The next day, I saw the inauguration of the officers of the executive branch, ending with Governor Phil Scott.

The Star-Spangled Banner was sung by none other than François Clemmons, a man who I grew up watching on television in his role as “Officer Clemmons” in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood! It was a beautiful and unifying day, but I know that not every day in Montpelier will be like this.

I now sit on the House Health Care Committee with 10 other dedicated legislators. I am humbled by the importance of the job we have to do. Since our committee, and our whole assembly, is filled with historic numbers of new members, we have spent much of the first two weeks reviewing the bills passed in the last biennium, and becoming acquainted with all of the various agencies, departments, and organizations that will be working with us. AHS, DVHA, VDH, JFO, HCA, VPQHC! No, a cat did not just walk on my keyboard! These are very real and crucially important entities that impact our lives everyday, usually without our knowledge. I have joked that our committee traffics in alphabet soup!

