Just last week, the Vermont House voted overwhelmingly to pass the Affordable Heat Act. I am happy to say that I was one of those who voted “Yes!” I also sponsored a successful amendment to the bill, along with local Representatives Carpenter, Noyes, Sims, and others, to make sure that owners of mobile homes will always have a say when it comes to crafting and overseeing the rules in the Affordable Heat program.
I am well aware that many of my constituents have valid concerns about what will happen if this bill becomes law. In this column, I hope to dispel some of the myths and propaganda, and to explain why I am an enthusiastic supporter of this bill.
This bill will not force anyone to change how they heat their homes, but it will provide folks with cheaper alternatives. The Affordable Heat Act is not meant to defeat climate change all on its own: its real purpose is to make sure that no Vermonters get left behind when it comes to accessing the new clean technologies for heating our homes. Those who can afford them have been eagerly installing heat pumps, solar panels, and advanced wood pellet boilers. Despite the high up-front costs, folks who have these enjoy much lower energy bills while creating significantly less pollution.
Vermonters with tight budgets are in a vulnerable position: stuck with fossil fuel furnaces, they have no choice but to pay ever more when the cost of fossil fuels skyrocket. This bill will lower the price of clean technologies and weatherization that will result in folks actually saving money.
Homeowners have been terrorized by ads claiming that this bill will boost their fuel bills by $0.70 per gallon or more: none of these numbers are based in reality. Senator Kitchel wisely added a “checkback” amendment that will allow the legislature to get the actual price before the law goes into effect. In January of 2025, the Public Utility Commission will present the hard numbers to the General Assembly: we will then have a chance to change, approve, or even repeal the entire law. Whether or not you support this bill, we will all have accurate information on which to base our decisions in less than two years. Without this second vote, nothing will happen.
The fuel dealers themselves were helpless when the price of fuel oil shot up by $2 per gallon over the last two years. Can they tell us what the price of oil or propane will be in six weeks, or six years? When we buy imported fossil fuels, only 13% of the money stays in our state, and no one in Vermont can control the price. When we use electricity or wood pellets to heat our homes, up to 85% of the money stays here! Our local fuel dealers can and should play a central part in this economic transformation.
The Affordable Heat Act will result in billions of dollars recirculating in our state, money that is now instead going to Wall Street, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. So much of what has been written and said about about the Affordable Heat Act has been based on bad assumptions and expectations of failure. If this bill becomes law, and it works as intended, I truly believe that even its critics will one day warmly celebrate the benefits of its success.
Representative Bobby Farlice-Rubio represents the Caledonia One towns of Barnet, Ryegate, Waterford.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.