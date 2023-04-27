Just last week, the Vermont House voted overwhelmingly to pass the Affordable Heat Act. I am happy to say that I was one of those who voted “Yes!” I also sponsored a successful amendment to the bill, along with local Representatives Carpenter, Noyes, Sims, and others, to make sure that owners of mobile homes will always have a say when it comes to crafting and overseeing the rules in the Affordable Heat program.

I am well aware that many of my constituents have valid concerns about what will happen if this bill becomes law. In this column, I hope to dispel some of the myths and propaganda, and to explain why I am an enthusiastic supporter of this bill.

This bill will not force anyone to change how they heat their homes, but it will provide folks with cheaper alternatives. The Affordable Heat Act is not meant to defeat climate change all on its own: its real purpose is to make sure that no Vermonters get left behind when it comes to accessing the new clean technologies for heating our homes. Those who can afford them have been eagerly installing heat pumps, solar panels, and advanced wood pellet boilers. Despite the high up-front costs, folks who have these enjoy much lower energy bills while creating significantly less pollution.

Vermonters with tight budgets are in a vulnerable position: stuck with fossil fuel furnaces, they have no choice but to pay ever more when the cost of fossil fuels skyrocket. This bill will lower the price of clean technologies and weatherization that will result in folks actually saving money.

