Authentic Vermont embodies agriculture, self-sufficiency and independence, a strong work ethic, healthy communities and families, faith and honorable values and fiscal responsibility. The super majority in the Vermont Statehouse are placing these fundamental Vermont values at risk everyday with actions and ideologies that bring harm to the people and our great state. With bills in place that promote a deeper, dependent welfare state, higher levels of taxation, and the priority of special interests over local businesses, many are choosing to leave Vermont. Our current super majority does not encourage independent, small business growth and an affordable way of life. This trajectory is not encouraging or fair for those of us who love Vermont and want to ensure that Vermont is a thriving, sustainable home both now and in the future.

We must strive to hold onto our workforce, youth and middle class and create an environment in which hard-working Vermonters can have opportunities for success. Right now, the state is attempting to collect taxes and hidden taxes in every way possible in order to fund what they believe should be the priorities. This is massive overreach and results in a dwindling workforce, struggles for families and an economy in danger. Allowing people to choose what to do with their money is fundamental to a free society, successful individuals, and a thriving economy.

The COVID Lockdown resulted in devastation and increased rates of auto accidents and suicides. Fear, anger, isolation, and insecurity prevailed and Vermont is still recovering. Supporting families and businesses in this recovery process are critical to Vermont landing on solid ground. The S.5 -UN-Affordable Heat Act bill will only add more burden and struggle for Vermonters. Even as a report, S.5 is a waste of taxpayer money and will bring another layer of insecurity and greater financial burden on top of the already rampant inflation.

At this time more than ever, the future of Vermont is at stake and We the People must work and engage in the future vision of Vermont in order to ensure its success. The super majority at the statehouse holds one version of the future that they are relentlessly forcing on Vermont. This is not how elected representation works; diversity of paths and thought must be respected and encouraged.

