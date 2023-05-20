Where to begin? I wholeheartedly tried every day at the State House to bring common sense and balance to the supermajority and their fierce drive to allocate money, infringe on rights, and make destructive decisions for others. It had to be said and it had to be done.
My intention as a Representative was to stand up for my constituents to ensure that their voices were heard, their current needs met and that I had their best interests in the forefront of my contributions and votes. I apologize for the actions of many of the Legislators. Much of this session’s legislation was flawed and compromised and often unconstitutional and therefore, I voted “NO” often, because many bills did not serve and would not solve the problems we face today.
S.5 – the (un) Affordable Heat Act and H.230 and its unconstitutional framework, were two of the more devastating bills to move through the House, as these infringe rights and will not serve the people of Vermont. The overspending is rampant and the allocation of the money consolidates and limits funding in a way that does not allow for communities to receive back their fair share. Instead, money is often held up in bureaucracy with more studies and reports versus that spent on the people.
Ensuring that Vermont has a sustainable and realistic budget wisely appropriated for the good of all the people of Vermont must be a primary goal. This did not happen this session as increased spending was the all-out drive to gather more money from the people through taxes and fees, which will be injurious and burdensome to those already struggling to make ends meet. All this directly conflicts with the oath of office we take as Representatives and I will not support the proposed budget for these reasons. It remains to be seen if the Governor will veto the proposed budget and how the supermajority will respond.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.