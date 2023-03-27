Your future financial well-being may not be as bright as you might have hoped for. Where legislative solutions are sought, many have moved in to take your future stability as that is the way socialism works.

H. 66: “Paid Family Leave” is an insurance that will be hard to afford. Small businesses especially will have to collect through the payroll tax, money from their employees to guarantee them 12 weeks pay for family leave. How much more can our struggling small businesses pay?

H. 165: “Universal School Meals” will be added onto already astronomical school budgets and then onto your property tax. Feeding those children who DO need our help is morally right, but to have a huge blanket expenditure for those who DO NOT need this, is just a way to save school administrative paperwork. This bill is a future, permanent, huge tax burden.

H. 230: Suicide is awful. Our hearts go out to families and friends that suffer this horrible loss and we certainly hope there is recovery and help to fill this void in their lives. Those who suffer call for a “gun bill” that they believe, of their opinion, is constitutional, but according to the Supreme Court, is not. A gun bill will do nothing to reduce suicide and only skirts the real issues. Suicides are never the gun’s fault. The high prevalence of this in our society is caused by hopelessness, loss of self-worth, anger, fear, revenge movies, helplessness, trauma from war, and insecurity. To focus on addressing help for people in these areas would do more to curb suicides. Also, a disturbed society breeds troubled youth who lack vision for their futures.

Recommended for you

1
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.