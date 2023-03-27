Your future financial well-being may not be as bright as you might have hoped for. Where legislative solutions are sought, many have moved in to take your future stability as that is the way socialism works.
H. 66: “Paid Family Leave” is an insurance that will be hard to afford. Small businesses especially will have to collect through the payroll tax, money from their employees to guarantee them 12 weeks pay for family leave. How much more can our struggling small businesses pay?
H. 165: “Universal School Meals” will be added onto already astronomical school budgets and then onto your property tax. Feeding those children who DO need our help is morally right, but to have a huge blanket expenditure for those who DO NOT need this, is just a way to save school administrative paperwork. This bill is a future, permanent, huge tax burden.
H. 230: Suicide is awful. Our hearts go out to families and friends that suffer this horrible loss and we certainly hope there is recovery and help to fill this void in their lives. Those who suffer call for a “gun bill” that they believe, of their opinion, is constitutional, but according to the Supreme Court, is not. A gun bill will do nothing to reduce suicide and only skirts the real issues. Suicides are never the gun’s fault. The high prevalence of this in our society is caused by hopelessness, loss of self-worth, anger, fear, revenge movies, helplessness, trauma from war, and insecurity. To focus on addressing help for people in these areas would do more to curb suicides. Also, a disturbed society breeds troubled youth who lack vision for their futures.
The super-majority of Democrat/Progressive Socialists currently in the State House has established a one-sided, rule of power that is truly impossible to stop. Remember with the Democrats in power, they did nothing to stop BLM violence, reduction in police to “defunding,” raised our national debt, caused inflation, ignored our Constitution which all has changed our national history to justify and establish an elitist rule.
We in the Vermont government took the oath of office “to not knowingly be injurious to the people of Vermont.” The majority in the legislature has produced unequitable, injurious tax burdens on our citizens that will not be sustainable to future costs.
Long hours in Committee and on the House floor, with much debate…the ruling parties win long before the vote is taken. The results are always massive tax increases on the low-income, seniors and businesses. The super-majority are again, like a herd of buffalo headed for a cliff and when they fall, we will see their hearts. And when this happens, on whom will they point the blame?
Rep. Charles Wilson, R-Caledonia 3, lives in Lyndon. His House district includes the towns of Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock.
