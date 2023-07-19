If a state (Vermont) or a nation (USA) forsakes God and their constitutions or overburdens its people with oppressive power of the mind of mankind, especially oppressive power exerted by government or rigorous conditions imposed by some outside agency or force, they eventually fail to prosper. This deception all can be accomplished by changing words to another new meaning, as has been done of “Constitutional Republic” to “Democracy” therefore with a total disregard of the Pledge of Allegiance and Article 4. Section 4 of our Constitution guaranteeing a Republic. Yet now, it is common practice in the federal and state governments to refer to these as “Democracy.” So what is the problem?

Democracy was never written into both our state and federal constitutions… and with good reason. A Democracy is majority rules - right or wrong. There exists no protection of individual or property rights and always ends in turbulence, and at times violence, because the operation of a Democracy is socialism and tyranny; negating the law of our constitutions and the entire premise of “We the People.”

A Constitutional Republic as guaranteed in our Constitution, Article 4 Sec.4, is governed by elected representatives and governed by an established set of laws. There is protection of individual and property rights and is indeed ideal for large diverse populations. There is no need for “equity” for we are not all the same, but endowed by our Creator to be Equal and have the right to pursue life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The loss of “We the People” quietly remaining silent and allowing outside forces, often with lots of money, to do whatever they want, has changed the integrity and unique culture of our State and Nation. The Democrat/Progressive parties have created a lawless (anything is OK) unsustainable and unaffordable mess. Believe me, as I am a witness. The state of Vermont is broke.

Listed below are some of what has been raised in the past 2023 Legislative and Veto sessions. The final budget is blatantly and openly irresponsible and will hurt low-income Vermonters, seniors on fixed incomes, the homeless, small businesses and really all working taxpayers.

