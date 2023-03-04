Why do we allow people to come into our state which we say we love, and change everything? In 1986, the year I moved to Vermont, I fit right in as a hard worker and started my own business with no aid or support from the state government. In those 30 years, Vermont was not perfect, but it was a much more enjoyable place to live. Now the tide has turned to what is a social welfare state, implementing similar programs that have been a failure in California and now closer to home in Burlington. Tyrannical governments!
People are free in the United States of America to do what they want under the law, but not to twist our Constitutional moral laws to make what is natural – unnatural. This has brought consequences such as our welfare state – planned and allowed from a “new” Democracy that does not protect individual or property rights anymore, as our Constitutional Republic was created and guaranteed to do in Article 4 – Sec. 4. If Constitutional law is not kept, then we have no binding law and division will persist as it does in Vermont today.
The Democratic/Progressive majority rules, but that does not make anything right. Common sense is no longer in demand in our Legislature. We are currently facing awful legislation such as the Affordable Heat Act, built upon the fear of the Global Warming hoax. How many of us have researched this issue or do we just believe everything we are told? Scientists have no agreement on what to do about it, but special interest groups use politicians and the news media to sell an agenda of fear.
Universal school meals will not be sustainable and will be another huge burden on our taxpayers. I hope we all take heed to what we are allowing to be forced on us and wake up to the fact that more taxes will lead to more inflation, more division with no way out.
Again, if we love Vermont so much, why do we want to change everything?
Rep. Charles Wilson, of Lyndon, is a Republican serving the towns in the Caledonia 3 House district.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.