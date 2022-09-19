I serve as the Division Chief of General OB/GYN at the UVM Medical Center, the Division that provides termination of pregnancy services. I’m outraged by the reckless and dangerous misinformation about Article 22 – the Reproductive Liberty Amendment – that’s being propagated by its opponents.

One irresponsible opposition talking point concerns the safety and health implications of pregnancy termination. Abortion is an extremely safe medical procedure and less than 0.3 percent of abortion patients in the United States experience a complication that requires hospitalization.

The risk of dying from a legal abortion in the first trimester – when more than 90 percent of abortions in Vermont are performed – is less than four in a million, making pregnancy termination one of the safest of all medical procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control – the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven public health organization – carrying a pregnancy to term is 33 times more likely to result in maternal death than having an abortion.

I’ve also seen misinformation about the long-term health effects of abortion on women. An expert panel convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in 2018 concluded that having an abortion does not increase a person’s risk of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The National Cancer Institute published a report categorically dismissing any causal link between abortion and breast cancer. Abortions performed in the first trimester pose virtually no long-term risk of problems such as infertility, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, congenital malformation, or future preterm or low-birth-weight delivery.

