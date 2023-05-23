There was no sun in Mudville, as the mighty Governor Phil Scott had struck out. After a herculean effort by the opposition to stop the implementation of S.5, the (Un) Affordable Heat Act, Scott’s veto was overridden. With members of the majority whipped into line to follow the herd, the few rational voices of dissent were not loud enough to be heard. But more importantly, the people of Vermont were ignored by their duly elected representatives. The people had been counted as scared sheep whose shepherds know better. This is a sorrowful harbinger of what is to come with the current composition of Vermont’s legislature. One man stands in the way to protect the people, and like a quarterback with no line, he is exposed to the whims of the super majority.
The (Un) Affordable Heat Act was slammed down the throats of the membership and the people. While it is touted as a study, rulemaking and implementation powers have already been granted to the Public Utility Commission, and mark my words, without a change in Montpelier there will be no turning back. The PUC has been granted extraordinary powers with no legislative oversight scheduled until 2025, at which time the ball will have moved so far down the field that turning things around will be very difficult. And at the end of the day, those who will suffer most are the elderly, the poor, and those on fixed incomes who cannot afford to convert to expensive new technologies. Nor will they see the alleged savings predicted in a 30-year model.
And let’s face it folks, the passage of S.5 launches Vermonters down the road to a regressive carbon tax. That, after all, is what we are really studying here, and S.5’s passage means we are now merely working out the details. We are forcing Vermonters who are already struggling with inflation, a housing, a workforce shortage, and rising taxes to give more in the name of climate mitigation. Climate change is very real, and man has contributed to it in a major way. However, until we can go after the major world polluters like China and India, is it necessary to break the backs of already overburdened Vermonters? The grid is not ready, the workforce to install the technologies is strapped, and the environmental impacts will amount to nothing, as folks of both sides of the aisle have admitted on the record multiple times. So I ask: Why do we need to tax Vermonters when we are already making great strides naturally, until the market will bear it and the grid can handle it?
But take note: The bill was cleverly designed so that most of the sticker shock does not take effect until after next year’s elections! So when one of your legislators who supported this bill and is running for re-election asks you whether you have been adversely affected by this law, don’t be fooled—the shoes start dropping in 2025!
