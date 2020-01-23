Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The 66th New Hampshire State Legislature has reconvened for the second year of this biennium session. The New Hampshire House of Representatives met on Jan. 8 and 9 to vote on bills that were retained in 2019. The Committee of Science, Technology, and Energy (STE) had several retained bills, including one that proposed an $800 million carbon tax. “Climate Crisis” is the battle cry of many of my colleagues in the House who are Democrats, but after months of hearings and amendments, their Democrat leadership team decided to table their carbon pricing policy to avoid a full debate on the House floor.
Before a vote is taken there is often parliamentary inquiry (PI) that begins with, “Mr. Speaker, if I know that …,” which is followed by points as to why the House should vote with the representative giving the parliamentary inquiry. The Chairman of the STE committee summed up his side of the debate in his PI before asking the House to table House Bill 735. If the motion had failed, the argument against the $800 million carbon tax would have been presented.
The initial hearing for this bill convened on January 30, 2019 and lasted the entire day. Proponents of the bill wanted to collect fees from those who use carbon and rebate or redistribute it to others. A witness testifying against the proposal stated, “Taking $100 from someone today, with the promise that they’ll get $70 down the road sometimes, does not sound like a good idea.”
Townsend Energy, in Merrimack, among others, pointed out that, “The total emission of carbon dioxide in the USA is 5,249.3 million metric tons per year. The state of New Hampshire is among the lowest in the USA at 15.1 million metric tons, or less than .0029% of the US total. We already know that no state will emit zero carbon dioxide, so why are we trying to tax the people of NH $300 to $800 million dollars a year to solve a small portion of the less than .0029% we currently contribute? I cannot see how the average citizen in NH can rationalize this.”
