Alongside so many Vermonters, I am devastated and outraged by the brutal killing of George Floyd, as well as the ongoing deaths and horrendous mistreatment of so many black and brown people in our communities and nation. As a white woman leader, I am working to become more conscious of my privilege and feel a strong urgency to use my platform to speak up and speak out against this injustice. I am acutely aware that Vermonters are looking for more than just empathy and sorrow; they rightly expect us to do more to affirm that Black Lives Matter by transforming the institutional structures of racism that exist in Vermont.
Building a strong foundation to address these inequities starts with confronting my own biases, while also shining a light on the systemic inequities that permeate our policy forums and overall political system. There is long-established institutional racism in the very foundations of the infrastructure that bind our citizens, communities and government together. Right now is the time to reflect deeply, then act intentionally to dismantle those systems of oppression and repair the wrongs of the past.
In these difficult days of strife and unrest, I hold close a line from the mission statement of the Legislature’s Social Equity Caucus, “to institutionalize equity and inclusivity” in our work in the People’s House of the Vermont State Legislature. I am committed to the work of racial justice, to be courageous and thoughtful in what we take on collectively as a legislative body, and to be humble in becoming more dedicated listeners, allies, and amplifiers.
This legislative session, we began some of this work with:
