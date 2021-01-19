The start of the new year has been a tumultuous time: A domestic act of terrorism on U.S. Capitol and over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths per day nationally—many of us are understandably on edge.

The calm, collegial atmosphere in our virtual statehouse stood in stark contrast to the national unrest. Here in Vermont, members of all parties work together, in good faith, for our communities and for our constituents.

Amid the national chaos, all 150 Vermont state legislators convened virtually on Jan. 12 to take oath. I may have been standing in my basement office, but the ceremony still felt solemn and meaningful. We were asked to acknowledge our presence. I said, “This is Katherine Sims, and I am here.” These words moved me unexpectedly.

I am honored to count myself among the women in our state legislature. Our Lt. Governor, Treasurer, Senate Pro Tem, Speaker of the House, majority leaders, and House minority leaders are all women. Representation matters as we work to build a more diverse and equitable future for Vermont.

