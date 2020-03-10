Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont’s existing education funding formula, Act 60, also known as the Equal Educational Opportunity Act, was signed into law in June of 1997. The Legislature drafted the law in response to a Vermont Supreme Court decision that said Vermont’s existing educational funding system was unconstitutional. The court, in Brigham v. State of Vermont, concluded that the state must provide “substantially equal access” to education for all Vermont students, regardless of where they reside.
In 2018 the Vermont House and Senate, concerned that the existing education funding formula wasn’t effective in equalizing education costs, and by extension, opportunities to learn for students across the state, passed Act 173. The law required the Scott Administration to undertake a study to evaluate whether the current weights for economically-disadvantaged students, English language learners (ELL), and secondary-level students should be modified and if new weights should be incorporated into the equalized pupil calculation.
The concept of evaluating existing student weights had been requested for years by local districts, introduced in numerous legislative sessions, repealed, reintroduced and the subject of a threatened legal enforcement action against the former Secretary of Education by members of the House in 2017.
Under Act 60, tax rates were directly tied to per pupil spending. Act 60 assured that when districts spent the same amount per pupil, residents would have identical tax rates regardless of the town’s property wealth. In other words, a key measure of student equity was and is determined by per pupil spending. The two factors used to determine per pupil spending are the total amount of spending divided by the total number of students.
