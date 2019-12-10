Rep. Laura Sibilia: Legislature Must Focus On Vermonters’ Needs With Changing Climate

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Last month I attended a packed public meeting after work in Brattleboro hosted by colleagues from Vermont’s legislative Climate Caucus.
The Brattleboro regional meeting was one in a series of public events around the state, open to all, where caucus members explained the climate change initiatives they are prioritizing in the coming legislative session. These initiatives focus almost exclusively on reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases caused by burning fossil fuel for transportation and heat. This includes:
• Requiring the Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources to put in place a plan for mandatory greenhouse gas emissions reductions.
• Vermont joining the 14 state Transportation Climate Initiative which places a carbon emissions cap starting at the state’s current emissions level and declining over time. The number of tons of carbon allowances for sale would be capped. Fossil fuel suppliers would buy the allowances in an auction process from the state over a period of time up to the cap. The proceeds from the sale of the allowances would be used to lower emissions.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.