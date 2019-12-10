Rep. Laura Sibilia: Legislature Must Focus On Vermonters’ Needs With Changing Climate

Rep. Laura Sibilia

Last month I attended a packed public meeting after work in Brattleboro hosted by colleagues from Vermont’s legislative Climate Caucus.

The Brattleboro regional meeting was one in a series of public events around the state, open to all, where caucus members explained the climate change initiatives they are prioritizing in the coming legislative session. These initiatives focus almost exclusively on reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases caused by burning fossil fuel for transportation and heat. This includes:

• Requiring the Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources to put in place a plan for mandatory greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

• Vermont joining the 14 state Transportation Climate Initiative which places a carbon emissions cap starting at the state’s current emissions level and declining over time. The number of tons of carbon allowances for sale would be capped. Fossil fuel suppliers would buy the allowances in an auction process from the state over a period of time up to the cap. The proceeds from the sale of the allowances would be used to lower emissions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.