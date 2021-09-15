The latest insanity emanating from the resident of the White House in DC can only be described as dictatorial and tyrannical, tactics that former and current despotic, communist “leaders” would wildly applaud.
First, let’s be honest, a man who can barely string a coherent sentence together and has trouble reading from a teleprompter is certainly not the originator of this latest edict. Rather, these left-wing ideas emanating from Biden are hatched by his far-left, radical handlers.
“Every business with 100 employees or more will be required to have all their employees vaccinated or face large fines!”
Let’s be perfectly clear, this latest from the “dictator in chief,” is not about common sense, critical thinking, or even the Democrats most cherished political catch-all, science. What we have is an unconstitutional mandate based purely on politics, politics supported on an almost cult-like foundation. We could point to all the parts of Biden’s latest mandate that make absolutely zero logical sense and are on their face hypocritical (ok, just one…US Postal employees are exempt!), but we’ve been down that road for a year and a half now as goal posts are moved and “new science” is created out of thin air.
We, as citizens of the United States and New Hampshire, can decide for ourselves what is best for ourselves, based on the many variables associated with the COVID issue. This is ultimately not about whether you or I should get a forced chemical injection that may or may not keep you or I from contracting a virus. No, this is analogous to being told “everyone must obtain and read The Red Book to understand Mao’s and Xi’s thoughts, or else!”
The furor of our current issue is about one thing and one thing only: the freedom to make our own decision whether to receive an unproven shot that is based on facts. Facts derived from our own personal historical medical health. Facts based on whether we have had a confirmed or suspected previous infection. Facts based on our own research. And other rational considerations we deem relevant and important to each of us.
Fortunately, both the US and New Hampshire Constitutions speak loudly to our freedoms and rights as citizens. Biden and his cronies have previously stated on multiple occasions, on the record, that jab mandates are something that could not be forced on our citizens. Their “evolving” (and 180 degree) thoughts simply will not pass muster with our citizenry, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court.
Yes, Mao, XI and Stalin would be proud of today’s Democrats. Luckily, the vast majority of our country does not subscribe to totalitarianism.
Representative Len Turcotte is a Senior Advisor in the NH House Majority Office.
