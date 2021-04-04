We’ve done this before. In 2008, the Legislature passed a plan that, if it had been followed, would have eliminated our unfunded pension liability by 2035. But the plan relied on, among other things, the good faith and discipline of the Legislature in the years in between to reverse what had become a chronic underfunding of the plan. Well, that didn’t work. Not even close – Vermont’s public employee pension and health benefits debt has just grown and grown. Today it’s a $5.7 billion hole that will somehow have to be covered by all of our already abundantly taxed Vermont taxpayers.
Use of the occasionally available “one-time” budget surplus monies – such as the $150 million the Speaker was apparently willing to dedicate to the pension plan this year – won’t cut it either. Sounds like a lot of money, but it’s less than 3% of the deficit we need to cover. What’s required is a meaningful redesign of the entire system, just like the federal government did in 1985 and, as noted in a study done by the ever-reliable Pew Charitable Trust, as most states have worked to do in some form or another since 2000. There are a lot of options – such as hybrid defined benefit and contribution plans, or the enrollment of new employees in years going forward in retirement savings plans (like 401(k) plans) using matched funds to incentivize employee contributions – but assessing the impact of those options is really complex work. We need to achieve solvency while absolutely respecting the promises made to current plan enrollees.
Having written several commentaries in the past about our oft-ignored pension crisis, I was relieved to see our Speaker put the issue “on the table” this session. However, because it was done only in the waning days of the session and because it’s such complex work requiring full engagement of numerous constituents, one knew that the project was destined to a “study committee,” a vehicle not infrequently used by the Legislature to relieve political heat or to create the appearance of impartiality and study of measures known to be difficult for some to swallow.
So, now we have a pension reform “task force” in the works. So let’s make lemonade out of this sour and very old bag of lemons. I have three suggestions:
First, no finger pointing. Let’s just fix it. Our current situation is a colossal mess and there’s plenty of blame to go around. There were missteps in the ‘90s, ‘00s and ‘10s. We need to be forward looking and protect the system against the sort of chronic underfunding that has landed us here. One can easily make the case that the way we finance the system now – based in some considerable part on imperfect predictions of future investment earnings – just bakes into the system a temptation for the Legislature to manipulate appropriations so as to ensure that monies are redirected to the shiny new programs and initiatives we seem to see every year in Vermont. We are a wee small state from a revenue standpoint with a huge appetite for spending – there’s always going to be the temptation to take monies away from funds that need to be set aside to pay our debts. We need to come out of this exercise with a system that achieves plan solvency and that is impervious to manipulations within our annual budgetary processes.
Second, let’s depoliticize this. The political firestorm of the last few weeks has led to the Speaker’s abandonment of the current year’s effort followed by harsh attributions of failure on the part of legislative leadership. It’s unnecessary and counterproductive. Likewise, in the tradition of other legislative study groups and committees I have seen formed in years past, I can easily also imagine how the composition of this “task force” can be influenced by hidden political objectives. The effort should be depoliticized, predominantly staffed and led by economists, financial professionals and experts in the public pension arena and not one that is over influenced or managed by partisan members of the Legislature or of our employee unions. Certainly, there will be time for political jockeying and grandstanding next year when competing plans are presented and when special interest groups have the full attention of the Legislature. But if we’re going to study options, let’s really study them and remove the politics from the studying. As noted, there has been a lot of pension reform around the US these last few decades. Let’s just fairly and objectively assess what has worked and what hasn’t.
Third, let’s recognize our shared obligation to fix this. We can’t just fall on the “tax the wealthy” mantra I hear with increasing frequency in the Legislature. There simply aren’t a lot of wealthy people in Vermont and certainly not enough of them to cover the hole we’re in. And, just as the legislature will have to commit firmly to protect against future appropriations that underfund this obligation in order to finance new spending initiatives, teachers and state employees are going to have to recognize that their common interests as fellow plan participants can only really be served by meaningful reform. It’s not an “all or nothing” proposition. The creation of a new “hybrid” plan, where employees can help plan their retirement at levels of their choosing, while grandfathering current employees into the “old plan” — as was done at the federal level 35 years ago — or the adoption of an entirely new, forward looking defined contribution plan, can be made to work without in any way impoverishing our teachers and state employees. Our teachers and state employees are very well compensated when compared to many others in Vermont, due in large measure to the generosity of the state’s retirement benefit. No one should feel they are under attack. We just need to find a way to crawl out of this hole in a way that’s fair not only to our employees but to the taxpayers who pay their salaries.
Representative Linda Joy Sullivan serves the Bennington-Rutland House district.
