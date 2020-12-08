Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The last few weeks my colleagues in the Vermont House have spent many hours in calls, internet exchanges and even the rare meeting, reconnecting and planning for the coming legislative session. It was a fine time, then, this last cold and rainy Saturday to spend the better part of the day with my fellow Democrats meeting virtually to select new internal party leadership and then to discuss legislative priorities.
I was greatly encouraged to have heard a recognition by many of the imperative for us — in these difficult days particularly — to collaborate with those “across the aisle.” But I also heard some leading voices call for a “doubling down” in terms of a more partisan agenda. This worries me.
Too much of the energies advanced by my party during the last four years was directed, first, on achieving a so-called “veto proof” majority and then, having gained that, manufacturing showdowns, descending at times to the level of the launching of taunts and double-dares, challenging the Governor to veto measures so as to sharpen for voters the perceived “differences” between our political parties. And then, in between, there has been the occasional shunning or even public censure of certain moderate Party members who voiced objection or seemed to have stood in the way.
There’s risk in such things. I’m just not seeing it work at the polls. We have a Republican Governor who, in New England tradition, has enjoyed and seems to be only gaining in popularity (and one can’t in my book just say it’s because of how well Vermont has approached the current health crisis). Donald Trump got far more votes in Vermont than did my party’s nominee for Governor. The Democrat-selected Speaker of the House lost her seat, as did the head of the Vermont’s Progressive House Caucus. And because of the vagaries of our election laws, we continue to see Progressives self-identify as Democrats, Democrats self-identify as Progressives, Democrats abandon the Party to run as Independents and an ever-steady number of Independent candidates take their case of non-partisanship to the voters.
