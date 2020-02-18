I must first start out by acknowledging that the State of Vermont currently spends over $210 million a year on climate mitigation efforts. This does not include water quality funding, individual or town climate mitigation efforts.
The Energy Information Administration’s report shows Vermont has the lowest C02 emissions of all the states. In Vermont, 50 percent of our annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are captured in the growth of our trees (2019 report, Forest carbon sequestration working group). Vermont has been striving to achieve its “goals” of reducing greenhouse gas emissions under the 2016 Comprehensive Energy Plan.
In the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA), mitigation means the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Resilience and adaptation means the capacity of individuals, communities, and natural and built systems to withstand and recover from climate events. It creates a Climate Commission, made up of eight agency heads seven members appointed by the Speaker and seven by the Senate as well as subcommittees.The Commission will create a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through benchmarks not “goals.” The benchmarks are 26 percent GHG reduction by 2025, 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. This plan will then be adopted and administered through the rulemaking process at the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) by Dec. 1, 2022 to meet the Jan. 1, 2025 reduction benchmark. If not able to meet these benchmarks, there is a “citizens right to sue” provision. This would not only slow our efforts during a suit it will also cost Vermonters litigation expenses, especially if the individual or group suing wins in court.
The Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office (JFO) estimated an additional 4 to 6 new employees at ANR at $112,000 each, per diem for non-agency and sub committee members and $200,000 for outside technical assistance. However, JFO was not able to give us an overall economic impact estimate on this bill because the plan has not been developed. This information is critical for me in making a decision whether my constituents can pay for this plan. Many of my colleagues state time and time again that “we cannot afford not to do this.” I say, “my constituents and all Vermonters need to understand how the plan will affect them and what the costs will be.” (note): The Energy and Technology committee recommended only three new ANR employees for a total of $972,000 over two years.
