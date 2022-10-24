Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA), gives statutory authority for rule-making to the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR). The secretary of ANR has until December 1, 2022 to adopt rules to meet the 2025 emissions reductions requirements in the Vermont Climate Action Plan. Being one of eight legislators on the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules (LCAR), it appears we will be reviewing rules that follow California’s clean car standards. California’s clean car standards are much stricter than the federal standards required. I believe Vermont does have the option and should revert to the federal standards.

I believe the GWSA has given overly broad authority to the agencies, as well as to the unelected Climate Council. The mandates and benchmarks (not goals), for carbon reduction, do not allow for so many variables that come up along the way. A pandemic, recession, depression, war and other variables need to be considered when making legislative decisions.

Starting in 2026, automobile manufacturers will have to supply more and more electric vehicles and by 2035 only electric or hydrogen vehicles will be able to be sold in Vermont. Even if other states don’t have this requirement and you purchase out of state, Vermont DMV will not allow it to be registered here in Vermont.

It appears that, of the 17 states that were going to follow California’s clean car standards (Colorado in particular and maybe Pennsylvania), have decided to bow out. Vermont is not like California in its geography or climate. There are currently a number of issues in California trying to achieve the standard: There are severe pressures on their electric grid with Governor Newsom asking residents to turn their thermostats up to 78° this summer; Inadequate funding for incentives and rebates for low income residents; Charging stations mostly in urban areas leaving inadequate charging for renters and in rural areas; General motors explaining supply chain issues make it hard to meet demand; Short supply of electric vehicles is driving up costs. Environmental justice groups have said, reliability of grid is of concern, but it’s up to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to find the generation.

