After “Zooming” for two years in Montpelier, because of the pandemic, shortly after starting again remotely we returned to a hybrid system.
Working remotely is a bad way to do our work. Not only are we not as connected to our colleagues, but the public has less opportunity for input into our legislative process.
Millions of dollars will be spent on climate initiatives, broadband, housing, workforce development and more. Here are just a few of the bills that were passed:
• S.226 was a Housing bill and a vehicle for two bad bills, the registration of construction contractors, which the governor vetoed; and Act 250 reforms, which he would have vetoed. The Senate increased the threshold of contracts, including labor and materials, from $3,500 to $10,000 requiring registration. Early registration is Dec. 1, 2022. The Act 250 revisions removed the governance structure change, protection of forest blocks and stricter regulations for new roads. The piece the Governor was looking for, making it easier for towns to exempt affordable housing projects, was included.
• H.697: A new “reserve forest” category under Vermont’s Current Use program would allow land owners to enroll their land looking to create old growth forests. They would receive the same use value assessment but not requiring a timber harvest management plan. Under the current Forest Land category, “old forests” can be considered through its Ecologically Significant Treatment Areas (ESTAs). Also, there is no conservation provision under this new category, so an owner or new owner could pay the penalty for removal from the program and harvest the trees.
• S.188 Cannabis Bill: after hearing from the VT Health Dept., VT Medical Society, and physicians, the House put in place THC caps of 60% on concentrated cannabis products. It also made necessary changes to move forward with the 2020 law establishing the legal recreational sale of cannabis.
• S.100 Universal School Meals: The USDA, during the pandemic, funded universal school meals for all students across the country. The state has now appropriated $29 million to keep it going for this next year, however, if the state wants to keep it going into the future, a new source of revenue will have to be found. A tax on sugary drinks and other sales taxes have been discussed. Some estimated costs for the program going forward are as much as $45 million.
• H.715 Clean Heat Standard: This was a proposal recommended by the Climate Council. The bill required the Public Utilities Commission to create a cost for clean heat credits for fuel dealers. The Governor vetoed this for good reason and his veto was upheld by one vote. He stated, we are already spending $216 million on climate initiatives. The Legislature’s own Joint Fiscal Office stated, it is too soon to estimate the impact on Vermont’s economy, households and businesses. I heard from some small fuel dealers who expressed concerns that this bill could put them out of business. Also, with the current high fuel prices, what would the affect be on the cost of fuels when this credit scheme was realized?
This was a busy year for bills being considered and passed. With a state budget of $8 billion, funded with state surplus, as well as federal money, it will be important in creating future budgets Vermonters can afford. While I have concerns with aspects of some of the bills that were passed, I would be happy to discuss any bill further.
I would also like to thank my constituents that signed my petition to have my name placed on the primary election ballot. However, after submitting my petitions I failed to submit a consent form as well, and therefore I don’t believe my name will appear on the primary ballot. I would appreciate residents in the new two seat Orleans/Lamoille district, including the towns of Lowell, Jay, Westfield, Troy, Eden, Irasburg, Coventry and Newport town, to write in my name.
Rep. Mark Higley (D-Orleans/Lamoille) lives in Lowell.
