Vermonters will be asked to vote on Proposal 5 (Article 22), the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, on the November 8 ballot. Under Vermont law, decisions related to reproductive autonomy are currently left to the patient and their medical provider. Article 22, a proposed amendment to our state constitution, would not change that.

Still, we need the Reproductive Liberty Amendment. Voting “yes” on Proposal 5 (Article 22) will enshrine a fundamental right to choose or refuse contraception, sterilization and abortion. It also will safeguard the right to become pregnant and protect access to reproductive care if medically necessary.

If Proposal 5 (Article 22) does not pass, a future legislature or state government entity could pass laws or create rules that restrict the reproductive choices that Vermonters have relied on since the early 1970s. These new laws or regulations could be challenged in court, but a court may give more deference to the government’s position if Article 22 is not in the state constitution. Without Article 22, courts would be more likely to uphold laws that restrict the rights Vermonters currently possess.

Here is the ballot language in full:

