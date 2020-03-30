Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermonters have always stepped up to do their part during hard times. We lend a helping hand, take care of neighbors, and look out for one another. The COVID-19 pandemic that’s testing our state and nation is an unprecedented challenge. As leaders of the legislative branch of government, we stand together with the Governor and our Congressional Delegation to protect Vermonters, aid those in need, and lead efforts to rebuild Vermont’s economy.
COVID-19 is unique from past emergencies - as a global pandemic the virus’s silent spread poses a lethal threat to Vermonters, and the nearly instant shock to the economy has created general fear and anxiety and put a huge number of Vermonters out of work overnight.
We all have to do our part and make sacrifices to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont. For many Vermonters this has already meant major changes in daily life – changes that may be required for months to come. At the State House we also have had to adjust how we do our work.
On March 13, the General Assembly passed its last in-person legislation and began the transition from in-person work to public meetings held remotely using teleconferencing and video platforms. Since then, legislators have been working around the clock to ensure constituents have the information they need in these uncertain times.
