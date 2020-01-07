Despite a soaring stock market and strong GDP growth, many Vermonters are still struggling to make ends meet. High taxes, skyrocketing insurance premiums, escalating utility costs, and more, are keeping many stuck in a crisis of affordability. At the same time, small businesses that have been the bedrock of our towns and villages are struggling with excessive regulations, a labor force shortage, and intense competition from tax-friendly states like New Hampshire. It is no wonder so many Vermonters are leaving our state.

We can reverse this trajectory by providing tax relief, reversing our demographic trends, investing in workforce development, boosting support for both early-care and higher-education (including tech ed), modernizing state government, incentivizing affordable housing investments, expanding access to high-speed internet, and pursuing reforms to tackle both health care and utility expenses. Vermont House Republicans will advance this agenda under the Golden Dome as we seek to accomplish our shared goals with Governor Scott: growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable, and protecting the most vulnerable.

We also recognize that many Vermonters are concerned about climate change and its impacts on the integrity of Vermont’s natural beauty. We share these important concerns.

Vermont’s pristine environment and natural resources are among its greatest economic assets. Protecting them through environmentally-friendly policies should be a source of common-sense consensus, not contention. As former Vermont Governor Jim Douglas once said, “the choice we face today is not a choice between jobs or the environment. It is a choice between both or neither. I believe in a third way – The Vermont Way – that recognizes the codependence of our economy and our environment.” House Republicans echo this sentiment wholeheartedly.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.