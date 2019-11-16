As the beginning of the 2020 legislative session approaches, Vermonters should be aware that a carbon tax is being revived—again. This isn’t hype or hysteria about the prospect of something that may be proposed. Rather, this is actively being pushed and pursued by Vermont elected officials and interest groups under the guise of a “fee” or “surcharge.”

In October, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger proposed a sliding-scale statewide carbon fee. The proposed fee starts off as a roughly 30-cent per gallon tax, and reaches up to a $1.70 per gallon tax on motor and heating oil. The size of this carbon tax would grow from $200 million to an astonishing $1 billion, potentially reducing Vermont’s GDP by 1 percent. It would hurt the most vulnerable Vermonters: those living in rural communities without access to public transportation, those unable to afford to switch to higher-cost electric vehicles, and those commuting long distances to their jobs.

