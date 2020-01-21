Democrats have long been the champions of working families, women, and children. We believe in a Vermont where our families and communities can thrive and where the Vermont dream is accessible to everyone - not just a select few. When we rewrite the rules so that families can care for and support themselves, we boost the economy and build stronger, healthier communities.

Today, too many Vermonters struggle to care for and support themselves and their families. That’s why I have been a strong supporter of a universal paid family leave program for Vermonters. Working Vermonters should have the security of being able to welcome a new child or care for a sick family member without fear of losing income or being fired.

A strong, universal paid family leave program will support the health, well-being, and economic security of our children, families, and small businesses, and ensure that the next generation has a bright future.

The bill that we are voting on, H.107, ensures that any employee who works at least 675 hours in the past four calendar quarters is eligible for paid family leave and may choose to opt in for personal medical leave. This means that a person making as little as $7398/year would be eligible for benefits. The bill is intentionally progressive as those in lower income brackets, who can least afford to take unpaid leave, would receive proportionally higher wage replacement.

