As things are changing in our state and country at a dizzying pace, I wanted to update you on what the Vermont Legislature is doing during this crisis. On March 13th, we adjourned the legislature for one week to allow for our IT department to come up with ways for us to meet remotely. If we did not do so, the legislature could have become a catalyst for the spread COVID-19 infections across the entire state. This Wednesday, March 25th, a small group of legislators will meet at the State House in Montpelier to vote to change our rules, allowing for both our committees as well as the House and Senate to vote remotely during the State of Emergency. This will allow the legislature to remain in session, to keep working on the budget, and change laws as necessary for the continued functioning of our State.
Before adjourning, the House passed legislation that would hold harmless any employer that was forced to lay off employees as a result of COVID-19, and also remove the work search requirement for anyone who has been laid off. The reason for that is we need certain businesses to close their doors to aid in social distancing in the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This is a disease that no one has an immunity to and for which we have no treatment. Therefore we absolutely must keep infection below the capacity of the hospitals to treat severe cases, in order to “flatten the curve” and prevent even more people from dying.
The actions Governor Scott has taken to prevent the COVID-19 spread is unprecedented and I support his actions. It is in times of crisis such as these that political differences must be put aside in order put our neighbor’s health and survival as our first priority. We uniquely have it within us to make it through this crisis and to emerge a stronger and more resilient community than we were before.
Rep. Sam Young, of Greensboro, serves the Orleans-Caledonia House district.
