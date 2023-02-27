A lesser known, but frequent irritant in the annual school district education spending and property tax discussion is the impact of Vermont’s Common Level of Appraisal (CLA). In most years it is a minor irritant, but this year it is major.
Why does Vermont use a common level of appraisal as a determiner of education property taxes and who is affected?
Vermont is the only state that has a statewide education fund. Several revenue sources are required to fund it, including 100% of sales tax and lottery proceeds, a portion of purchase and use and meals and rooms taxes, and almost $1.3B in education ‘property’ taxes – quotes explained later.
For ‘property taxes’ to be equitable across Vermont every parcel and building(s) must be on a level playing field – fair market value. Vermont towns are on different reappraisal schedules, many haven’t been reappraised in 15 years or more. On average about 12-15 towns reappraise each year. To correct for the difference between appraised value and fair market value each town is assigned a unique CLA to correct for the difference. If a town receives a CLA less than 100, then their homestead and non-homestead property tax rates are increased. If the CLA is greater than 100, then property tax rates are decreased. Vermont towns currently have an average CLA of 83.1.
Rate changes correct for differences between fair market value and appraised value. If a town’s appraised value and fair market value matched, then then the town would receive a CLA of 100 and they wouldn’t have their rates adjusted. Towns come close to 100 in the year they reappraise.
Does any of this matter? Yes and no.
Vermont school districts have no control over CLA and struggle to explain it to voters focused on local education property tax rates. Voters should focus on what districts have control of, budget and education spending, and their associated equalized homestead tax rate and education income tax rate – line 30 and 35 from a district’s 3 Prior Year Comparison.
Also, many area school districts are composed of multiple towns, all with different CLAs and different education property tax rates. This causes towns in the same school district to think they aren’t treated equally when they are. Towns can join into larger CLA groups according to Vermont law, but none have.
Most Vermont residents don’t pay their education taxes based on property; they pay on income. Vermont education property taxes for housesites with less than $90,000 of household income are determined by income. For this group, CLA isn’t even a factor.
For non-homestead properties, housesite value greater than $400,000, homestead acreage greater than 2 acres, and current use property, CLA does not affect the property tax due. It does, however, affect the property tax rate to compensate for the difference between tax appraisal and fair market value.
Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.