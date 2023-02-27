A lesser known, but frequent irritant in the annual school district education spending and property tax discussion is the impact of Vermont’s Common Level of Appraisal (CLA). In most years it is a minor irritant, but this year it is major.

Why does Vermont use a common level of appraisal as a determiner of education property taxes and who is affected?

Vermont is the only state that has a statewide education fund. Several revenue sources are required to fund it, including 100% of sales tax and lottery proceeds, a portion of purchase and use and meals and rooms taxes, and almost $1.3B in education ‘property’ taxes – quotes explained later.

For ‘property taxes’ to be equitable across Vermont every parcel and building(s) must be on a level playing field – fair market value. Vermont towns are on different reappraisal schedules, many haven’t been reappraised in 15 years or more. On average about 12-15 towns reappraise each year. To correct for the difference between appraised value and fair market value each town is assigned a unique CLA to correct for the difference. If a town receives a CLA less than 100, then their homestead and non-homestead property tax rates are increased. If the CLA is greater than 100, then property tax rates are decreased. Vermont towns currently have an average CLA of 83.1.

