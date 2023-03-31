On Thursday Vermont’s House gave its final approval to H.483, a bill impacting public tuition and independent schools. Many in the area have been following legislative discussions since two identical bills, S.66 and H.258 were introduced earlier in the session, first in the Senate and then in the House. H.483 is not law; it will head to the Senate and could go in any number of directions, or it could go nowhere.
If H.483 doesn’t go anywhere and never sees the governor’s desk, there are still big changes in store for independent schools not in compliance with Act 173 and State Board of Education 2200 rules. Together, Act 173 and 2200 rules require all independent schools to provide special education services and adopt anti-discrimination policies for all protected classes.
To be clear, H.483 is a dramatically different bill than S.66/H.258. As introduced, S.66/H.258 would have restricted a district to designating only three schools for public tuition and most importantly would have eliminated public tuition to every independent school in Vermont, by statute or institutional choice. We would have lost every aspect of school choice and access to independent schools which have served our children and community for a very long time.
H.483 is not a do-nothing bill. It makes many changes to the public tuition system as it relates to independent schools, but it will not affect most independent schools in our area because they are already in compliance.
Generally, H.483 prohibits all independent schools that accept public tuition from being selective in their admissions process. Also, public tuition revenues may not be used to subsidize private pay students. Finally, public tuition students in independent schools may not be charged for academic materials or fees. As I said earlier, there is already a high degree of compliance before H.483. For most independent schools it will be business as usual – providing an excellent education to our children. A few schools will need to adjust; they have until July 1, 2024, to do so.
In the simplest of terms H.483 prevents an independent school accepting public tuition from discriminating because of academic ability, ability to pay, or using public tuition to subsidize private pay students.
Act 173, 2200 Rules, and H.483 (if passed) eliminate all student equity issues governed by statute or rule. This is important to our continued defense of public tuition and independent schools because instances of inequity are serious matters and embolden those seeking to eliminate public tuition from being used in independent schools. I appreciate that many of my legislative colleagues want to work to make the public tuition system better and more equitable, and were partners in turning aside S.66/H.258 in favor of H.438. However, I am not naive, a number of legislators in Montpelier are intent on destroying a public tuition system that serves our students and community so well. Neutralizing them is my highest priority in the legislature.
Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-Essex, lives in St. Johnsbury and serves the towns of Concord, Kirby and St. Johnsbury in the Vermont Legislature.
