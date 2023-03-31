On Thursday Vermont’s House gave its final approval to H.483, a bill impacting public tuition and independent schools. Many in the area have been following legislative discussions since two identical bills, S.66 and H.258 were introduced earlier in the session, first in the Senate and then in the House. H.483 is not law; it will head to the Senate and could go in any number of directions, or it could go nowhere.

If H.483 doesn’t go anywhere and never sees the governor’s desk, there are still big changes in store for independent schools not in compliance with Act 173 and State Board of Education 2200 rules. Together, Act 173 and 2200 rules require all independent schools to provide special education services and adopt anti-discrimination policies for all protected classes.

To be clear, H.483 is a dramatically different bill than S.66/H.258. As introduced, S.66/H.258 would have restricted a district to designating only three schools for public tuition and most importantly would have eliminated public tuition to every independent school in Vermont, by statute or institutional choice. We would have lost every aspect of school choice and access to independent schools which have served our children and community for a very long time.

H.483 is not a do-nothing bill. It makes many changes to the public tuition system as it relates to independent schools, but it will not affect most independent schools in our area because they are already in compliance.

