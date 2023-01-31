The Legislature has finished its 4th week. In the first year of a two-year session, most legislators (over 60 are new) and committees are getting their feet on the ground in preparation for work that will impact the lives of Vermonters.

The Governor has submitted his recommended budget, which includes a tax cut of $17M and $3.2M in new revenue if Vermont legalizes sports betting. The budget is where many policy decisions interact with Vermonters. It is important to recognize that Vermont is expecting $125M less in General Fund revenue next year. This decrease is due to the fading out of pandemic-associated revenues.

Climate change and resiliency continue to be an important topic where the economy and the environment intersect. Vermont continues to spend well over $100M each year to assist Vermonters in reducing or eliminating the carbon fuels that they use for transportation and heating, not including Efficiency Vermont charges. The federal government is also spending a tremendous amount of money to help people make this shift. I support these initiatives and am also working to find a path to generate clean electricity at a price that Vermonters can afford. I continue to oppose initiatives that would penalize Vermonters not able to shift their energy usage as fast as Montpelier wants.

The Governor has proposed spending an additional $56M on an annual basis to make childcare more affordable for Vermont parents, without increasing taxes. As I write this the details of this proposal are not available. The RAND corporation has submitted a study to the Legislature that would require an additional $256M in public spending. This plan would require significant tax increases.

