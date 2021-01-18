Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Growing up, as I became interested in public policy and elections, and started to follow them more closely through newspapers, magazines, and television, I noticed that there were often litmus tests for those seeking election, especially candidates seeking the Presidency. America’s press seemed to be terribly interested in whether someone had served or avoided service in World War 2 and Vietnam, and what their thoughts or involvement were regarding Watergate and the presidency of Richard Nixon. Notably, the Civil Right Movement as I recall was not one of the tests. I suspect because America, even the press, was not prepared to discuss America’s sordid history with slavery and racism.
Until recently, I hadn’t given much thought as to why the press was focused on World War II, Vietnam, and Watergate. World War II engulfed America with extraordinary sacrifice and dwarfed all other considerations; the press understandably wanted to know whether someone seeking to lead had contributed to the American war effort.
Vietnam and Watergate were different. Unlike World War 2, these events didn’t unite the country, they tore at it badly. In the case of the Vietnam War, sacrifice was disproportionately the burden of the poor and minorities. Only later did Americans discover that we were lied to about our entry and conduct of the war, not a condolence for the 58,220 brave men and women that lost their lives or the hundreds of thousands that served in Vietnam.
In Watergate, we learned that a criminal was elected twice to serve as the leader of the free world. America also learned that government would cover up criminal activity to preserve power and privilege. Thankfully, we relearned that our best line of defense against tyranny is a free press – not politicians.
