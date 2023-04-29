S.5 has generated a lot of commentary and left readers to wonder. Is it a carbon tax, or isn’t it? Is there a check back to the legislature, or not? Did Vermont Gas write it? Will S.5 even make a dent in world carbon emissions? Will the cost be pennies or $4.00 per gallon, or closer to the Administration’s estimate of $0.70?

These are interesting questions to ponder, and many have shared their opinions, but nearly all miss the point and ignore the realities of energy, science, and basic problem solving. What is the problem we are trying to solve?

Ignoring this reality seems to be widespread, but here it is. Vermont is extremely cold during the winter and combustion and/or electricity is required to keep a building warm. Combustion causes carbon to be released into the atmosphere. So does electricity. 88% of electricity on the New England grid comes from non-renewable sources, 52% from natural gas. Solar electric production plummets in the winter; heating with electricity is heavily dependent on natural gas or even more carbon intensive fuels.

S.5 basically divides building heating fuel into three categories, all emit carbon. Fuels used for building heating that are traceable and can be measured at delivery (oil and propane), fuels used for building heating that are not traceable and/or measurable at delivery (wood and electricity), and carbon fuels that are traceable and measurable, but green-washed for political and geographic reasons (natural gas).

