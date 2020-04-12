Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
By now, it is likely that nearly everyone in the area is aware of the relocation of 27 COVID-19 prisoners from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. This action would never have occurred during normal operations, but Vermont is now under a declared state of emergency and that has legal ramifications. There may be more infected prisoners on the way in the coming days.
I have fielded countless emails, phone calls, and inquiries on this subject. It is perfectly understandable that so many are so upset – being turned into a hot spot and learning about it on social media guaranteed this reaction. Many in this area feel that St. Johnsbury and the greater Northeast Kingdom are a dumping ground for more affluent and populated areas of Vermont. Events like these only serve to pour gasoline on that fire.
In previous weeks the Agency of Human Services and Department of Corrections notified St. Johnsbury officials and legislative committees of jurisdiction that St. Johnsbury was being considered as a “surge facility” in COVID-19 planning. Members of those committees and St. Johnsbury officials thought “surge facility” meant that if other facilities exceeded capacity, then St. Johnsbury’s bed space could be utilized. This did not set off any warning bells, I assume because this is always a possibility within the context of the contract that St. Johnsbury has with the Department of Corrections. This unrecognized communication error proved to be problematic, to say the least.
Legislators not on the committees of jurisdiction were not aware of this “surge facility” planning. All legislators, St. Johnsbury’s Town Manager, and Selectboard were caught blind-sided when the Caledonian-Record reported on Thursday evening that 27 asymptomatic COVID-19 prisoners had been transferred to St. Johnsbury. State officials unaware of the communication error incorrectly claimed in a press conference that area representatives were aware of the relocation plan. By Friday afternoon the same state officials, realizing the communication error, quickly corrected previous statements.
