The American flag is a symbol and thus it means many different things to many different people. From pride to scorn, American opinion differs dramatically on what the flag stands for.
For some, the flag colors are brilliant and bright, an indication of everything that is good about America, and there is plenty in America that is good. For others, the colors are dim and faded, an indication of America falling short of its promises, and there are plenty of areas where America is falling short.
America’s promises have never been evenly shared by all. Race, gender, socioeconomic status, and many other factors have always ensured that America’s promises were not equally accessible to everyone. It is not surprising that people view the flag differently, the country that it represents provides widely varying opportunity to its citizens.
At least a portion of the civil and uncivil discourse that occurs in America is due to how citizens view this promise, and how they react to the flag. Those who see a brilliant and bright flag often stand tall, remove their cap, and take great pride in the flag. Those who see a flag that is dim and faded often have a very different reaction, kneeling is a recent phenomenon by those who want to shine light on how America is falling short on its promises.
Of course, everyone wants a flag that is viewed as brilliant and bright by all. This problem won’t be solved by flag manufacturers. Everyone needs to do their part to make sure that the promises that accompany the flag are real and shared by all.
For those who find themselves in a position of opportunity, take a moment to consider those who don’t. How can you improve society so that more can enjoy its opportunities? For those who find themselves short on opportunities, commit to seizing every chance to increase opportunity and join public discourse that will increase opportunities for all.
If the flag is really to represent all of us, we need to all be pulling in the same direction, creating opportunities, and making an effort to seize them.
Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-3, lives in St. Johnsbury.
