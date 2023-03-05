On Friday the discussion over public tuitioning and independent schools took a clear turn in our direction with a committee bill that was introduced with support in the House Education Committee. This was not by accident, and it isn’t permanent. H.258 and S.66 are still bills with supporters and are threats until a bill that addresses the core issues of equity, discrimination, quality, and accountability is passed by the House and Senate, and signed by the Governor. Trust me, this is not over.

In May of 2022 the House decided to take a pass on anti-discrimination work (S.219) passed by the Senate due to a case from Maine being brought before the US Supreme Court, Carson v. Makin. Makin provided an opening for groups hostile to public tuitioning and independent schools for decades to flex their muscles. A well-financed group called the Education Equity Alliance formed and they proposed ending Vermont’s practice of public tuitioning; a practice that has been in place for more than 150 years.

And this is where democracy gets interesting.

Very quickly, last summer, a small group of elected Representatives quietly formed a statewide bipartisan group with an independent to prepare for the Alliance’s onslaught. We met in public and behind closed doors, strategized, enlisted allies, and most importantly methodically went about informing colleagues of how public tuitioning and independent schools work alongside our public schools and school districts to offer students in rural areas of Vermont an excellent education.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.