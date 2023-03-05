On Friday the discussion over public tuitioning and independent schools took a clear turn in our direction with a committee bill that was introduced with support in the House Education Committee. This was not by accident, and it isn’t permanent. H.258 and S.66 are still bills with supporters and are threats until a bill that addresses the core issues of equity, discrimination, quality, and accountability is passed by the House and Senate, and signed by the Governor. Trust me, this is not over.
In May of 2022 the House decided to take a pass on anti-discrimination work (S.219) passed by the Senate due to a case from Maine being brought before the US Supreme Court, Carson v. Makin. Makin provided an opening for groups hostile to public tuitioning and independent schools for decades to flex their muscles. A well-financed group called the Education Equity Alliance formed and they proposed ending Vermont’s practice of public tuitioning; a practice that has been in place for more than 150 years.
And this is where democracy gets interesting.
Very quickly, last summer, a small group of elected Representatives quietly formed a statewide bipartisan group with an independent to prepare for the Alliance’s onslaught. We met in public and behind closed doors, strategized, enlisted allies, and most importantly methodically went about informing colleagues of how public tuitioning and independent schools work alongside our public schools and school districts to offer students in rural areas of Vermont an excellent education.
Inevitably the onslaught reached its peak with the introduction of bills S.66 and H.258 five weeks ago. These bills would have ended public tuitioning by statute or institutional choice.
According to plan, recognizing that this issue would be decided by the public, we reached out to local school districts and the public. St. Johnsbury, NEK Choice, and Kingdom East school districts quickly passed resolutions supporting public tuitioning and independent schools as crucial to our education eco-system. Local independent schools also used their voices and expertise to explain how devastating S.66/H.258 would be to students.
But most importantly students, parents, alumni, and so many others sent emails, letters, notes, and phone messages to representatives and senators, and the Governor. Rep. Terri Williams in Saturday’s newspaper said more than 300 had arrived. Several colleagues ask me when they were going to stop. I replied, “they may not if they don’t like what gets done here”.
And the role of a free press cannot be ignored. The Caledonian-Record’s coverage of a very technical and nuanced subject has been 100% accurate and their willingness to publish commentaries and letters has allowed for many in the area to fully understand an issue that many have taken for granted. We are so fortunate to have a local newspaper.
We had a great day in Montpelier on Friday, but this is not over. Keep your keyboards at the ready and continue to speak with your representative(s) and senator about how important this issue is to you. When everything boils off, the people decide. It’s almost always messy, but this is how democracy works.
