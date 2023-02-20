Based on the number of emails and phone calls I am receiving; it appears that people in our area are reading commentaries in the Caledonian-Record that relate to recent House and Senate bills proposing to dramatically restrict public tuitioning and independent schools. If you are just joining this conversation, please read my previous commentary on Feb. 16.

In recent years issues of governance, special education, and educational quality and equity as they relate to public tuitioning and independent schools have been discussed and action has been taken with the support of independent schools, the Agency of Education, State Board of Education and key lobbying groups: Vermont NEA, Vermont School Boards Association, Vermont Superintendents Association, Vermont Principals Association, Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators, and Vermont Independent Schools Association. Everyone has been at the table and all perspectives have been heard as legislators, administrations, and boards have considered policy and made decisions.

These discussions have led to statute and rule (Act 173 and SBE 2200 rules) that positively impact independent schools receiving public tuition. Many changes were recommended by independent schools. Specifically, independent schools must now provide special education, offer blind admissions, and follow non-discrimination laws. Most have complied previously, but now all must. Schools that have a boarding program must now be accredited.

In the summer of 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court issued Carson v. Makin. This case, originating in Maine, challenged whether a state offering public tuition to independent schools also had to include religious schools. The Court ruled that states offering public tuition did.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.