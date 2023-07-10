Governor Phil Scott vetoed nine bills in the 2023 session, including the must-pass “Big Bill,” the budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which started July 1, 2023. His veto letters cited objections about overspending and increased fees and taxes.

At the veto session on June 20, the Legislature overrode five of those vetoes: the budget (H.494); the child care bill (H.217); the annual OPR (Office of Professional Regulation) bill (H.305); and charter-change bills for Brattleboro (H.386) and Burlington (H.509), which he opposed on policy grounds. Vermonters deserve an explanation.

Let’s unpack the Governor’s objections about overspending and increased fees and taxes.

First, “fees” are paid by users of specific services. “Taxes” are paid by everyone to support general government. Costs for professional licenses and automobile registration, for example, are “fees.” Income taxes are “taxes.” The budget passed by the Legislature includes some long-overdue fee increases to keep pace with inflation, but it does not raise general taxes.

