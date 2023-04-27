Last Friday, April 21, the House passed S.5, the Affordable Heat Act. It is the most significant climate action bill this session, and the main recommendation of the 2021 Climate Action Plan to meet our obligations to address carbon pollution.

For me, the measure of a policy is how much it increases the viability and sustainability of Vermont’s mostly rural economy, and enhances the security of our community.

After listening in over the summer and fall to the working group redrafting the bill after last year’s veto, and studying drafts through the legislative process this year, I believe S.5 is a plan that checks all those boxes.

There are a lot of misleading claims about this bill.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.