Rob Roper’s commentary (Caledonian-Record, Jan. 19) reveals pathways for agreement between “progressives” and “conservatives” on the next crisis awaiting the world after COVID.
To be sure, Mr. Roper starts by suggesting my “candid” comments in response to an email are somehow at variance with my public discussion of the problem. I beg to differ, and can point to several of my own commentaries. And he says it is “illogical” for Vermont to limit its own contribution to greenhouse gases, because, as he notes that I have observed, our GHG emissions are too small to make a difference.
As to that, since when is it someone else’s job to clean up your mess, Mr. Roper — or mine or the rest of Vermonters’? Admittedly we have acted as though loading the air with carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases is not a mess. But it obviously is.
Scientific research shows the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) is higher than it has been in at least two-and-a-half million years. While climatic cycles are complex, it is clear that global average temperature tracks CO2 concentration. Two-and-a-half million years ago, earth’s climate was warmer by around 3 degrees Celsius; ocean levels were 60 feet or more higher; local climates obviously were vastly different than they are today.
