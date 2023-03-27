The Vermont House of Representatives did important work last week. We passed 17 bills that now go on to the Senate, and advanced eight more. All but three of the 25 bills passed on unanimous or near-unanimous votes.

Those three were contentious: H.230 Suicide Prevention, adds some restrictions on guns; H.126 Community Resilience and Biodiversity, sets goals for protecting biodiversity and habitat; and H.66 Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance, establishes a universal paid leave program.

I supported all three. To summarize the first two briefly, H.230 is intended to reduce suicides by firearms, currently epidemic in Vermont. It implements a 72-hour waiting period and standards of safe storage, and enhances existing extreme risk protection standards. H.126 sets goals of conserving 30% of Vermont’s land by 2030 (currently about 27%), and 50% by 2050. “Conserved” does not mean unused, but it does intend to protect the natural environment and flora and fauna, as Vermont, and the world, experience extreme wildlife population declines due to habitat loss, pollution and climate change.

The last bill, H.66 Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance would establish a universal insurance system. Administered by the Vermont Treasurer’s office, it would pay employees 90% of their weekly wage up to the the State average weekly wage, for up to 12 weeks per year. The cost initially will be 0.55 percent of the employee’s wage, or 55 cents per $100, adjusted annually for sustainability with a ceiling of 1.00 percent of wages. The cost is split 50/50 employer/employee, though the employer can voluntarily pay a higher share. Employers offering the same or better benefit on their own would be exempt from participating.

