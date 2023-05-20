The 2023 legislative session adjourned last Friday night. The breadth and volume of work always amazes me, but I think this year was even more than usual. In any case it’s far too much to cover here, so I offer these highlights.
Child Care. Everyone recognizes the need to greatly improve affordability and accessibility of child care. This year, the Legislature passed a bill (H.217, incorporating S.56) that finally takes a giant step to achieving this. It increases subsidies significantly for low- and middle-income families through the Child Care Financial Assistance Program, and supports both center- and home-based child care providers with substantial rate increases. Total costs are about $120 million per year, paid for through a payroll tax of 0.44%, of which 0.11% will be paid by employees (that calculates to $44 per year for someone earning $40,000).
Housing. The omnibus housing bill, S.100, significantly reduces permit and zoning obstacles to building and retrofitting housing. It increases minimum density requirements especially in areas with municipal sewer and water, loosens Act 250 restrictions on housing development, and reduces parking requirements per dwelling unit. The bill also calls for better integrated local and regional planning, and for recommendations to improve energy code compliance (currently energy codes are mandatory, but lack oversight).
Housing investments in the budget. Since March 2020 and including the FY24 budget (H.494) just passed, housing supply investments total more than $500 million, and housing support services (nursing, shelter, family, etc.) total more than $550 million. These are more ten times greater per year than pre-COVID budgets. It will take time for all this investment to result in actual homes and apartments. It will not alleviate the imminent homelessness crisis as the federally funded motel voucher program expires this month and next; however, the Administration appears to be finally scrambling to address it.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.