Last week the Vermont House of Representatives took two important steps to support working families.

We passed Paid Family and Medical Leave, H.107, by a vote of 89-58, and Minimum Wage, S.23, by a vote of 93-54. (The Senate has also passed H.107 and will vote on the agreed-to compromise in S.23 this week.) I voted for both measures.

I know those who oppose these measures do so in good faith, because they believe they will be bad for business and counterproductive for workers. I think it’s important to explain why I disagree.

The Paid Leave bill begins to offer what all other modern nations take for granted. Most in fact offer more generous benefits, and this is why many Progressives in the House did not support H.107. But I believe the bill takes a significant step, even if it’s not perfect.

