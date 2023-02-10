Opponents have made much of Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Secretary Julie Moore’s claim recently, in testimony before the Senate Natural Resources & Energy committee, that the Affordable Heat Act would add as much as 70 cents per gallon to heating fuel.
Secretary Moore was careful to say this “back-of-the-envelope … is really rough math…. I’m confident this is wrong. I could easily be off by a factor of two.”
Senator Christopher Bray, chair of the committee, observed, “A back-of-the-napkin analysis that’s incomplete and inaccurate by the author’s own definition shouldn’t be given the same weight as the professional studies — of which there are eleven and a twelfth is currently being done right now.” Those professional estimates show significantly less price impact than the Secretary cited — and far less than the price volatility we live with year in and year out.
It’s apparent that Governor Phil Scott’s administration, including Secretary Moore and others in front of Senator Bray’s committee, does not share a sense of urgency for Vermont to react to the impending impacts of climate change. Officials keep raising vague, misleading, and downright wrong arguments for why we can’t take meaningful action now.
The Governor vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) in 2020, claiming it would illegally delegate lawmaking authority to ANR, authority that is the responsibility of the Legislature. The Legislature overrode his veto, setting up the Climate Council, which published the state’s initial Climate Action Plan (CAP) 14 months ago. A primary recommendation of the CAP was for the Legislature to pass a Clean Heat Standard bill — note: a LEGISLATIVE task; so much for the “illegal delegation” theory.
The Legislature did draft and pass a Clean Heat Standard in the 2022 session. The Governor also vetoed that bill, this time claiming the costs and plan were not well enough known. Override failed by one vote.
The urgency, by the way, is not that Vermont is going to stop global warming — obviously not. The urgency is that economic impacts will overwhelm us unless we look ahead, and plan and invest appropriately to prepare for the inevitable.
There is much to be done: more intense and more frequent storms require more resilient roads, culverts, electric grids, and emergency shelters. Car makers are transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) — and incentives and competition are bringing down prices — which requires a new electric “fueling” network for visiting tourists, for homeowners and also for apartment dwellers lacking their own driveway.
These impacts are happening whether Vermont is ready or not. Further impacts should be expected as the world and national economies begin transitioning from near-total reliance on fossil fuels. The price spikes during the pandemic in 2021-22 resulted from a drop in demand which led to lowered production and subsequent supply shortage, followed by Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. Supply and demand imbalances as the energy transition proceeds are likely to continue to amplify the oil market’s historic rollercoaster boom-and-bust cycles. And, sooner or later, the Federal government is bound to set carbon-reduction requirements.
The economic impacts of climate change on Vermont and Vermonters are just beginning. If we really want to increase long-term affordability for working families and the most vulnerable among us, we will help reduce their dependence on price-volatile fossil fuels.
Right now, that means increasing access to EVs, weatherization, heat pumps, and pellet boilers. Long-term, these are more economical and better in almost every way. But the upfront cost is a hurdle, and the fossil-fuel-powered options have a hundred years’ economies-of-scale behind them.
In the building heating sector, the Affordable Heat Act is how we overcome the hurdles. It incorporates the clean heat standard, and, responding to criticisms last year, focuses even more explicitly on services for rural and low- and moderate-income households, and describes more clearly the structure to be set up.
The Affordable Heat Act creates a market that favors more affordable, more price-stable, and less polluting heating investments. Weatherization improvements and non-fossil heating equipment installations earn “clean heat” credits, which fuel suppliers at the wholesale distribution level will purchase to satisfy their obligations to help reduce pollution caused by their product. The value of the credits will depend on the longevity of the improvements and equipment, and will effectively reduce the cost of the work to the consumer.
Exaggerated and unfounded claims by critics notwithstanding, that’s really the long and the short of it. The AHA harnesses the power of the the marketplace toward a public good rather than leaving it to be driven solely by private profit. Nobody is forced to get weatherized or buy a heating system, but if you do, a fuel distributor will help pay for it to the extent it reduces pollution. The only “obligated parties” are the fossil-fuel distributors, who until now have not been required to take responsibility for the climate-altering effects of what they sell.
Will AHA drive up costs for fuel distributors, which they will pass on to local dealers and consumers? Yes, a little — but nothing like the wild price spikes we live with already. Will it drive small fuel dealers out of business? No; fuel dealers aren’t the obligated parties, the distributors they buy from are. What the market set up by AHA will do for fuel dealers is light a pathway for them to sell other heating services.
The fact is, nothing is free. Everything has consequences and costs. We know the consequences of our “addiction to oil,” as President George W. Bush called it. Destabilizing global climate is about as big a consequence as there is. We can start to deal with the impacts now in a planned and incremental way, or wait until the next devastating storm, or economic shock, or Federal edict forces us into crisis mode. Claiming even a modest expense is out of the question is the very definition of penny-wise, pound-foolish.
Rep. Scott Campbell serves the Caledonia-Essex House District, which includes the towns of Concord, Kirby and St. Johnsbury.
