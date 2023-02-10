Opponents have made much of Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Secretary Julie Moore’s claim recently, in testimony before the Senate Natural Resources & Energy committee, that the Affordable Heat Act would add as much as 70 cents per gallon to heating fuel.

Secretary Moore was careful to say this “back-of-the-envelope … is really rough math…. I’m confident this is wrong. I could easily be off by a factor of two.”

Senator Christopher Bray, chair of the committee, observed, “A back-of-the-napkin analysis that’s incomplete and inaccurate by the author’s own definition shouldn’t be given the same weight as the professional studies — of which there are eleven and a twelfth is currently being done right now.” Those professional estimates show significantly less price impact than the Secretary cited — and far less than the price volatility we live with year in and year out.

It’s apparent that Governor Phil Scott’s administration, including Secretary Moore and others in front of Senator Bray’s committee, does not share a sense of urgency for Vermont to react to the impending impacts of climate change. Officials keep raising vague, misleading, and downright wrong arguments for why we can’t take meaningful action now.

